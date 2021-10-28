-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GNOG shares. Benchmark downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley downgraded Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $57,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $284,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNOG traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 32,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.41. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

