$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.07. Sharps Compliance posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sharps Compliance.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 16.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sharps Compliance during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the second quarter worth $121,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,922. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Sharps Compliance has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $18.67.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sharps Compliance (SMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.