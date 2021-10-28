$0.10 EPS Expected for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UWMC stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.86. 3,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,762,186. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UWM has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

