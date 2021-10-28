$0.11 EPS Expected for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to report $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Shares of NYMT traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $4.39. 31,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,999,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 189,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 604,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 61.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.