-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Frontline’s earnings. Frontline posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 151.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frontline will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Frontline by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRO opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Frontline has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.33.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

