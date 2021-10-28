-$0.28 EPS Expected for U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.14). U.S. Well Services reported earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Well Services.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:USWS opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

About U.S. Well Services

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

