$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. Ferro posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferro will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Ferro’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE remained flat at $$20.98 during midday trading on Thursday. 8,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,956. Ferro has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ferro by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,981,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $193,722,000 after purchasing an additional 94,098 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,643,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,102,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,683,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,876,000 after acquiring an additional 115,709 shares during the period.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

