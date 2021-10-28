-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) will report earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMAX. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of CareMax stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,154. The company has a quick ratio of 7.96, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.80. CareMax has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CareMax during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CareMax during the second quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $351,000.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareMax (CMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.