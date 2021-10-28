$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for JBG SMITH Properties’ earnings. JBG SMITH Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JBG SMITH Properties.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBGS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 7,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 294,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBGS opened at $29.05 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

