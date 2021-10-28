$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.49. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 2.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 863,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,709,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 179.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

MMSI stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,251. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $47.61 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.48. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

