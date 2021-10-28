$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Compass Diversified posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $487.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CODI shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -226.08 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy acquired 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.18 per share, for a total transaction of $89,161.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,842 shares of company stock valued at $493,060. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the first quarter valued at about $2,245,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth approximately $2,469,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 33.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

