$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.84. Terex posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 129%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TEX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Terex from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after acquiring an additional 544,495 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after purchasing an additional 55,851 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terex by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 463.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,671,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,620,000 after buying an additional 1,375,183 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

