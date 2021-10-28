$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.91. Agree Realty reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.89. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%.

ADC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 295.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.68. 1,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

