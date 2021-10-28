0Chain Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $17.71 million and approximately $548,331.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Coin Trading

