$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $7.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.90 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,184 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CIT Group by 863.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,000 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,363,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,966,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 61.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,789,000 after acquiring an additional 566,307 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIT Group stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.48. 763,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CIT Group has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $56.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

