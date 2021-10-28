$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year sales of $5.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%.

TPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.68.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $46.74. 2,502,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,781. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.43. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,636 shares of company stock worth $14,126,665 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

