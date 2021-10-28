$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.92.

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,054,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,783,110,000 after buying an additional 4,936,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $714,830,000 after purchasing an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,646,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

