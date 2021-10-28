$1.72 EPS Expected for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.74. MasTec posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MasTec.

Get MasTec alerts:

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 4.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 107,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter valued at about $3,020,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 11.0% during the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $86.61 on Thursday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.54.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasTec (MTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.