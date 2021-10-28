$1.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to announce sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.99 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

PKG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.40. 865,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.97. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.87 and a 52 week high of $156.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

