$103.00 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce $103.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $101.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.60 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $83.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $414.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $418.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $462.97 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $473.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.38 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%.

AMPH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

AMPH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 196,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,014. The company has a market cap of $881.87 million, a P/E ratio of 87.43 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $70,000. 56.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

