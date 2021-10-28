1,031,824 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,031,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,391,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Datadog by 311.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,768,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,467,000 after buying an additional 8,154,019 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,755,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,071,000 after buying an additional 305,119 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Datadog by 36.8% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,357,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,475,000 after buying an additional 1,441,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,474,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,903,000 after buying an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,194,358.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 218,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $35,397,701.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,924,438 shares of company stock valued at $410,178,565. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Shares of DDOG opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $165.34. The company has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -924.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

