$106.81 Million in Sales Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to post $106.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $107.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.87 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $95.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year sales of $412.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million.

TSQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSQ opened at $12.85 on Thursday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.79 million, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

