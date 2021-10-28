10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 1,500 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $249,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sridhar Kosaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.04, for a total transaction of $238,560.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total transaction of $243,090.00.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $158.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.31. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $125.84 and a one year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

