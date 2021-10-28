$113.70 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) will announce $113.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.60 million and the highest is $113.80 million. BancFirst posted sales of $114.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $478.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.60 million to $478.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $432.65 million, with estimates ranging from $423.20 million to $442.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:BANF traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.35. 148,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,422. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $77.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in BancFirst by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in BancFirst by 211.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BancFirst by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,193,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

