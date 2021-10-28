11,492 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 123.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.56.

NYSE ALLY opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

