$125.77 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to post $125.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.20 million to $126.30 million. Q2 posted sales of $103.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $498.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.68 million to $498.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $589.14 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $77.91 on Thursday. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,955,291 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Q2 by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Q2 by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Q2 by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,243 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

