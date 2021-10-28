12,976 Shares in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Acquired by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 458,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,458,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,320,000 after buying an additional 35,546 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,428,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,598,663,000 after buying an additional 13,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 170,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $54.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.