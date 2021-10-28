$13.55 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post sales of $13.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $18.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $55.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $67.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.03 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $110.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,791,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,698,000 after buying an additional 1,061,697 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,278,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after purchasing an additional 763,854 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,125,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,094,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after purchasing an additional 390,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 298,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,971. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.28.

Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

