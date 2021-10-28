$142.50 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post sales of $142.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.00 million to $144.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $135.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $712.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $710.40 million to $714.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $780.70 million, with estimates ranging from $768.50 million to $792.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $149.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after purchasing an additional 318,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLTH traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.84. 124,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,931. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $410.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

