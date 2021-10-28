$142.54 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post $142.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.90 million to $144.90 million. Banner reported sales of $144.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $583.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $592.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $571.04 million, with estimates ranging from $558.20 million to $580.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ BANR traded down $2.25 on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 146,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,618. Banner has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $868,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

