1,446 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 13,766.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

SCVL opened at $32.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $925.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $42.83.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

