15,956 Shares in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 581.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUV. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Arcimoto in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

FUV opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $381.40 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.47. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.