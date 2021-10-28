17,445 Shares in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of ABR opened at $19.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 25.13, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

