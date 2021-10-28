$178.35 Million in Sales Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report sales of $178.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $176.00 million and the highest is $180.70 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $186.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $710.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $708.10 million to $712.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $854.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.20 million to $858.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

UCBI opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.94. United Community Banks has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards bought 9,900 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 99,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in United Community Banks by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 44,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

