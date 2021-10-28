19,331 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $23.32 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United States Steel to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

