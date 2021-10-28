$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) will report $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.98 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full-year sales of $7.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $8.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.22 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 908,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,442. The company has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $101.95 and a one year high of $165.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.