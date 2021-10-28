$2.45 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will post sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $11.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.66 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

WMB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 53,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,059,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $25.66. The Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.