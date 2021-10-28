21,329 Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,329 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $558,135.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.