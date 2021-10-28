2,329 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock opened at $94.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

