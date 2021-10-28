2,450 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,450 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total value of $188,596,025.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,166,199 shares of company stock worth $310,294,657.

COIN opened at $311.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.40.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

