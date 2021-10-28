25,400 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Purchased by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Invesco by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,687,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,714,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

IVZ opened at $24.94 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

