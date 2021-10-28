266 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

NYSE BLK opened at $917.27 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $587.90 and a 52 week high of $959.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $895.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $871.05.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

