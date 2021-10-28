$27.31 Million in Sales Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will post $27.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.60 million. Radius Global Infrastructure posted sales of $17.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year sales of $104.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $104.12 million to $104.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $143.33 million, with estimates ranging from $138.26 million to $148.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million.

RADI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RADI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 425,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

