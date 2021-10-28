$272.76 Million in Sales Expected for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post sales of $272.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $254.49 million to $287.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8,781.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock opened at $124.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.47. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 777.88 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -8.76%.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

