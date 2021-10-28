3,341 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $76.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

