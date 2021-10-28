3,347 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $110.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2,215.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $108.31 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.43.

In other NovoCure news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $74,644.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,457 shares of company stock worth $4,462,051. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.