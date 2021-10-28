3,478 Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JOBS. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in 51job by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 402,272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in 51job by 599.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 394,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in 51job by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 620,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after buying an additional 300,672 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,393,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new stake in 51job in the 1st quarter valued at $5,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job stock opened at $61.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

