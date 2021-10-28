$4.67 Million in Sales Expected for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to announce $4.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $6.00 million. VYNE Therapeutics posted sales of $3.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year sales of $18.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116,511 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 364,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,093. The company has a market cap of $65.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

