$419.05 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post $419.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $464.81 million and the lowest is $388.10 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $98.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 327.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 114.31%. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

Shares of PK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 395,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,238. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.15.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.73 per share, for a total transaction of $177,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,325,000 after acquiring an additional 47,289 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 24.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 435,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 84,650 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 210,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 88,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

