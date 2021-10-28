4,422,577 Shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Bought by Amundi

Amundi purchased a new position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,422,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,010,000. Amundi owned 0.30% of Suncor Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of SU stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

